127 Projects Worth Rs. 63 Billion Registered Under PM’s Construction Industry Incentives Scheme

The Prime Minister’s incentive scheme for builders and developers is now picking-up showing definite signs of success and a great amount of interest by the construction industry.

According to the released information by the Federal Board of Revenue, till 19th October 2020, a total of 127 projects have been registered with a total projected cost of Rs. 63 billion.

In addition, a total of 108 persons are also in the process of registering 114 projects at a projected cost of Rs. 109 billion. The registered projects from major cities include 61 projects from Karachi, Lahore 44, Islamabad 30, Rawalpindi 19, Faisalabad 10 and rest from other cities.

The last date for registering projects under the scheme is December 31, 2020.