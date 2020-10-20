Coursera Announces Free Access for Students and Teachers

Online education has been around for years, but it boomed when the colleges and universities were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Students having ample time tended to enroll in courses offered for free on global education platforms during the lockdown.

With online platforms like Coursera rolling out free versions with upgraded features, several global universities, including a few from Pakistan, joined in, offering free courses to students across the world.

As per statistics from a leading online education platform, Coursera, Pakistani universities served more than 68,000 students who enrolled in over 588,000 courses from different countries in recent months.

The higher education institutions, including Riphah International University, University of Education Lahore, and Lahore College of Women University, used ‘Coursera for Campus’ to offer continuous learning, supplemental content to their degree programs prepare students for jobs and internships.

According to the data, 70% of students used a Mobile device for accessing their courses during the pandemic.

The online platform also offers offline learning. Students can download courses, synchronize progress and quizzes, take notes with highlights, and calendar sync – all optimized for low data consumption.

Coursera also includes digital-first engagement tools to maximize learning efficiencies, such as bite-size videos, in-browser programming assignments, and guided projects for hands-on learning.

CEO Coursera, Jeff Maggioncalda, said that the pandemic has forced universities to make online learning the core of their student experience.

We have grown from 30 universities using Coursera for Campus to over 3,700 in just seven months, and these upgrades will help them better deliver for-credit online learning and job-relevant skills for their students.

With students synchronizing well with online learning, universities require effectively created and curated high-quality online curricula.