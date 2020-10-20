PTA Delays Deadline for the Hiring of Consultants for Spectrum Auction

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended the deadline for hiring consultants / consulting firms for cellular license renewal and additional spectrum auction in 1800 & 2100 MHz bands in Pakistan as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, it is learnt.

PTA has also initiated the process for cellular license renewal and additional spectrum auction in 1800 & 2100 MHz bands in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

PTA had earlier set the deadline of October 30, 2020 for submission bids for hiring of consultant for spectrum auction in Pakistan which has been further extended to November 30, 2020.

PTA had also the set deadline of October 20, 2020 for submission of bids for hiring consultant for spectrum auction in AJK & GB which has also been extended to November 5, 2020 now.

It maybe recalled that PTA has initiated the process of auctioning the available spectrum from 1800 and 2100MHz bands to cellular Mobile phone operators aimed at improving the quality of services and generating revenue.

For the purpose, the Authority had decided to hire consultant (s) / consulting firm (s) for cellular license renewal and additional spectrum auction in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from local (Pakistan, AJ&K and GB) Consultant(s)/Consulting firm(s) who are on Active Taxpayers List of the Federal Board of Revenue, Pakistan.

The consultant(s) / consulting firm(s) will carry out the assignment in light of the detailed Request for Proposal (RFP), which includes but not limited to: (a) Cellular License Renewal; (b) Additional Spectrum Auction; and (c) Spectrum Rationalization Plan.

Not to mention, the consultant / or the firm will help PTA execute the entire process of spectrum auction, from scratch till the end.

It is yet not clear that what timeline is PTA aiming for the auction of spectrum in Pakistan and AJK.