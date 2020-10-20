WhatsApp Web is Getting Voice and Video Calls Soon

WhatsApp Web is finally about to get perhaps one of its most highly demanded features. The desktop version of WhatsApp has never had support for calls, but that may soon change as the latest beta build of WhatsApp Web has been spotted featuring both voice and video call support.

The news comes from none other than WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker that has now shared the latest update with version 2.2043.7 for WhatsApp Web. The latest beta version of WhatsApp Web now has support for voice and video calls and here’s how it looks:

The chat UI looks similar to the Mobile version of WhatsApp with call options at the very top. However, when you receive a call from someone, a pop up will appear on the side with options to accept, decline, or ignore the call. But if you call a contact, there will be a smaller window that will also show the status of the call once it starts.

Support for group calls was added as well.

The feature is currently in beta testing and WABetaInfo believes that it will become official in the coming weeks.