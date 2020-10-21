Pakistan Witnesses Its Highest Daily Covid-Related Deaths in 7 Weeks

The novel coronavirus is on the surge once again, as 19 more COVID-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 6,692.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 26,670 people were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 660 were positive, taking the national tally to 324,744.

The number of active cases in the country has jumped to 9,378, while 308,674 patients have recuperated from the disease.

So far, Sindh has reported the most number of infections with 142,348 overall cases, followed by Punjab that reported 101,936 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,779, Balochistan 15,717, Islamabad 18,309, Gilgit Baltistan 4,091 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 3,564.

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who is also responsible for the government’s response to COVID-19, said that the virus-related death rate had jumped to 140 percent last week, the highest in the last few weeks.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said:

Last week daily covid mortality was 12. This is a 140% increase vs few weeks back. We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all sop’s & the results have started to show.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also warned of the second wave of coronavirus in winters. Speaking at a Clean Green Index Award ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier explained that cities with high pollution levels might experience the second wave of COVID when temperatures drop.

I fear that in these two months — October and November […] cities like Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, where there is more pollution […] there might be a second spike in coronavirus cases.

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation.