Asad Umar Says No Leeway Acceptable for Islamabad Water Supply Project Completion

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a review meeting on the feasibility and land acquisition for conduction of water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi in Islamabad on Thursday.

Special Assistant to PM on CDA, Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that CDA had awarded the consultancy contract for the water supply project and the consultants will start work immediately.

The representatives of the consultants shared their timelines with the Minister, who directed that no time overrun will be allowed. He directed for a weekly review of progress by CDA and Planning Commission to ensure that bottlenecks are removed immediately.

Asad Umar also directed that Consultants should explore new/innovative technologies and make recommendations for expediting the execution phase of the Project. He assured that necessary resources will be made available for the early execution of the Project.

It was directed that Consultants will submit a draft Inception Report in a month’s time for review and devising strategy for proceeding further.

Federal Minister Asad Umar also held a meeting on staffing and other issues faced by educational institutions in Islamabad on Thursday. Special Assistant to PM on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Secretary Education and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the current status of issues related to the up-gradation of schools and the provision of buses for transportation of students.

It was decided that the proposal in this regard will be submitted to the Federal Cabinet by Mo/Federal Education & Professional Training with the next fortnight.