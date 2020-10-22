Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Pro+ Rock 5 Rear Cameras And 66W Fast Charging

Huawei’s big event for the Mate 40 series has finally kicked off, unveiling multiple phones including the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Pro+, and exclusive Porsche Design edition. All phones in the series feature Huawei’s first-ever 5nm 5G chipset, the Kirin 9000 with powerful cameras, 90Hz displays, and more.

Here we will talk about the Mate 40 Pro and Pro+. Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the two phones are virtually the same and the only difference is that the Pro+ has an additional periscope lens in its primary camera. The display is a 6.76-inch OLED panel with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and 1344 x 2772 resolution. The sides of the screen are curved with virtual volume buttons and a dual punch-hole camera is at the top left corner.

The back has a circular Leica branded primary camera where the Mate 40 Pro features 4 lenses but the Pro+ has 5 lenses instead. The fingerprint sensor is under the display.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned before, the Mate 40 series features Huawei’s first 5nm SoC, the Kirin 9000 with support for 5G. It is the world’s second 5nm SoC after Apple’s A14 Bionic and is touted to be significantly faster than the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Memory options go up to 8GB/256GB on the Mate 40 Pro and 12GB/512GB on the Mate 40 Pro+.

You get the latest version of Huawei’s EMUI 11 on top of Android 10 but without any Google services or apps, which will make it a bad idea for most people.

Cameras

The Mate 40 Pro siblings have the largest camera sensors in the Smartphone market besides the P40 models. The main difference between the Pro and Pro+ models is that the Pro+ gets enhanced zoom with a periscope lens. This allows it to reach up to 10x optical zoom.

Otherwise, the camera setups are mostly the same, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS that is accompanied by an ultrawide sensor, a mid-range zoom sensor, and a ToF unit. It is the first phone in the world to feature a free-form lens that reduces distortions for ultrawide FOVs.

The front cameras are the same as well, namely, a 13MP unit joined by a depth sensor that also enabled gestures for EMUI 11 and face unlocking.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,400 mAh battery capacity is almost the same as last year, but it charges much faster than before. Wired charging goes up to 66W and there is support for 50W wireless charging as well. Reverse wireless charging is included too.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ will hit Europe first for €1,200 and €1,400 respectively.

Specifications