KP Becomes First Province to Integrate ‘Google for Education’ into the Education System

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to upgrade the existing education system by integrating ‘Google for Education.’
With that, KP will become the first province to revamp its education system on modern lines.
For the unversed, Google for Education is a service provided by Google that offers free and secure education tools to transform how students learn, work, and innovate together.
In this regard, a team from Google for Education also called on the provincial government in a virtual meeting to discuss the modalities for deploying the modern education system in the province.
Google’s team apprised the provincial government that students will learn modern skills and techniques through Google for Education.
Following the meeting, KP’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, said that the provincial government will provide training to school teachers, enabling them to easily impart education to students using Google for Education.
