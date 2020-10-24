Huawei Patents a Moto Razr-Like Foldable Smartphone

Foldable phones seem to be the new rage when it comes to Smartphone patents as several companies have been experimenting with their ideas with new form factors and designs. The latest one comes from Huawei and it has the form factor of a clamshell foldable similar to the Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Renders for the patent were provided by LetsGoDigital.

The device shown in the patent is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, except it has a much larger outer display next to the primary camera. The inner display does not have any punch-holes or notches, meaning that the primary camera will be used as a selfie shooter as well using the outer display. Huawei may also implement an under-display camera.

The primary camera has two lenses aligned in a vertical arrangement but the display next to it is rather odd since one side is curved and one side is flat. The volume rocker sits on the right side of the device, whereas the power button can be seen on the left. Otherwise, the phone appears to be identical to the Galaxy Z Flip including a similar hinge design.

However, since Huawei is not expected to make any new flagship devices anytime soon after the Mate 40 series, this new foldable could be a mid-ranger similar to the Motorola Razr. Though keep in mind that it is only a patent and the device may never see the light of the day.