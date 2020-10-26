LG’s Newest Phone Takes Design Cues From Flagships

LG has officially announced the LG Q52 Smartphone as a successor to the LG Q51, launched earlier this year. The mid-ranger comes with reasonable specifications, including a large display, a Helio P35 Chipset, a 48-MP quad sensor camera system, and a 4000 mAh battery.
Design and Display
As compared to its predecessor, the handset comes with a very different design profile. It sports a rectangular camera bump and a plain-looking body with a matte finish.
LG Q52 is built around a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch hole and a 720p resolution, which is not desirable since it results in a lower pixel density.
Internals and Storage
Internally, the smartphone is powered by the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 chipset topped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable onboard storage.
It comes with Android 10 OS pre-installed.
Cameras
The smartphone is equipped with a quad-sensor camera featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.
For selfies, it sports a 13 MP single camera.
Battery
The LG Q52 packs a 4000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging. It is currently available for sale in South Korea for $299.
Specifications
- CPU: 2.3GHz Octacore
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35
- OS: Android 10
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels resolution
- Memory
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 64 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 13 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB, headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side-mounted)
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Price: $299