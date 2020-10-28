National Highway Authority Chairman Holds E-Kachehri

In line with the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris by organizations under the Federal Government, National Highway Authority Chairman Captain (retd.) Sikander Qayyum held E-Kachehri at the head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks, the NHA Chairman said, as per the directive of the Prime Minister Office, a mechanism has been evolved to control prices and quality of items on motorways to facilitate the travelers. According to which list of prices shall be placed at prominent places at restaurants and tuck shops that are located at rest areas and service areas.

Banners have also been placed with designation and telephone numbers of officials concerned. In the case of overcharging and sale of sub-standard items, travelers may contact the given numbers. NHA, as per clauses of the contract will take action against the violators.

NHA has also formed teams for proper checking and keeping an eye on the system. The Authority Chairman sought cooperation, to this effect, of the people so that this process could be continued successfully.

Giving answers to the questions of the people, he said that complaints made by the people are taken seriously and remedial measures are devised immediately. He said that at Shorkot, issues relating to the flow of traffic were of technical natures, which have been solved and now the traffic will be able to move to their destination without interruption at this location.

Speaking about Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road he said that it has recently been handed over to the NHA after federalization. “Presently it is not in good condition. In order to improve it right now, the road has been included in the Annual Maintenance Plan, while later, it will be dualized.

Talking about the construction of the approach road of Layyah Taunsa Bridge he said, work for construction of road has been tendered. He said that Intelligent Transport System (ITS) along Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) has been installed and now steps are being taken to make it operational.

He said Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway is a mega project and the only missing link of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway project. In order to ensure its improved planning, NHA is arranging a seminar of all the stakeholders. He said procurement work of Kuchlac-Zhob project has been completed and it will be awarded soon.

E-tendering is an important step towards transparency in awarding contracts and that first phase of E-tendering will be launched next month. Initially, E-Tendering will be implemented on maintenance projects and later on, it will be extended to other projects. NHA is endeavoring hard to make E-tendering fully foolproof.

Answering to the question during the E-Kachehri, Chairman National Highway Authority said toll plazas are established as per approved policy at a distance of 35-45 km. He informed that Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has directed to deploy motorway police on highways and motorways. He further said, work on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway is in progress and it will be completed by June next year. Lahore-Gujaranwala section (N-5) will be improved under the 2020-21 development plan, he added.