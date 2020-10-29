Social Media Exposes Ayaz Sadiq After His Baseless Claims in Favor of India

Senior lawmaker, PML-N MNA, and former Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has landed himself in hot waters after he made some utterly preposterous claims on the floor of the house.

While responding to PTI MNA, Murad Saeed, Ayaz Sadiq narrated an entirely fabricated story that apparently occurred last year before the Prime Minister announced the release and subsequent repatriation of the disgraced Indian fighter pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

ALSO READ

Usman Buzdar Approves a Proposal for Electric Vehicles to Prevent Smog

Here is what the former Speaker has alleged:

During a meeting of government and opposition, of which Prime Minister Imran refused to be a part of, that was also attended by Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi came into the room, while his legs were shaking and he was sweating [out of fear], and begged before the opposition parties to let Abhinandan go back to India or else it would attack Pakistan at 9 PM.

Sadiq’s remarks have received widespread condemnation from both government and public spheres, his statements are being celebrated as a victory in India.

Retweet so that it reaches #AyazSadiq #غدار_لیگ India couldn't dare to fight back after arrest of #abhinandan

pic.twitter.com/9sUCYDqbE1 — یَاسِفْ Yasif (@IamYasif) October 29, 2020

Pakistan’s security forces attacked India in broad daylight. Then they shot down an Indian aircraft, caught its pilot and decided to return him within hours to deescalate the situation. If fear was an issue, we would’ve not even retaliated in the first place! #AyazSadiq — Admiral General Aladeen (@MirTharkiMir) October 29, 2020

Posting it again to remind everyone how a lion sees his prey ✌️♥️… Thank you #AyazSadiq

For exposing Pak army, Pak PM, and Shivering and trembling Bajwa !!! 😂 #abhinandan 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AyazSadiq pic.twitter.com/ytnounkDNP — Thedopa 🇮🇳 (@Bokunonamewa) October 29, 2020

See how indian media is reacting on recent stupid statement by #AyazSadiq shame on u idiot… 🖐 pic.twitter.com/sqDQ4czqOH — RanaisM (@RanaTahirYuxuf) October 29, 2020

#AyazSadiq=#DawnLeaks

claiming to reveal details of a classified meeting & revealing false info, that Indian pilot was released for fear of an Indian attack by 9pm Feb27 Abhinandan captured Feb27

PM IK announced release next day on Feb28

Abhinandan wasn’t released until March1st https://t.co/U2MxIUdFpL pic.twitter.com/YkKYqg6Yqb — Malik Khurram Khan Dehwar (@KhurramDehwar) October 29, 2020

ALSO READ

Peshawar BRT Passengers to Face Fines For Not Wearing Face Masks

Although Ayaz Sadiq has retracted from his original statement after Indian media ran hours-long stories on it, the damage has already been done.

In a clarification video, Ayaz Sadiq acknowledges that Pakistan’s shooting down an Indian fighter jet and capturing the enemy’s pilot was a victory.

Surprisingly, the former Speaker has apparently stood by his words, arguing that certain factors were at play that caused Pakistan to announce the release of Abhinandan within hours after capturing him.