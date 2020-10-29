Social Media Exposes Ayaz Sadiq After His Baseless Claims in Favor of India

Posted by Haroon Hayder

Senior lawmaker, PML-N MNA, and former Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has landed himself in hot waters after he made some utterly preposterous claims on the floor of the house.

While responding to PTI MNA, Murad Saeed, Ayaz Sadiq narrated an entirely fabricated story that apparently occurred last year before the Prime Minister announced the release and subsequent repatriation of the disgraced Indian fighter pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Here is what the former Speaker has alleged:

During a meeting of government and opposition, of which Prime Minister Imran refused to be a part of, that was also attended by Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi came into the room, while his legs were shaking and he was sweating [out of fear], and begged before the opposition parties to let Abhinandan go back to India or else it would attack Pakistan at 9 PM.

Sadiq’s remarks have received widespread condemnation from both government and public spheres, his statements are being celebrated as a victory in India.

Although Ayaz Sadiq has retracted from his original statement after Indian media ran hours-long stories on it, the damage has already been done.

In a clarification video, Ayaz Sadiq acknowledges that Pakistan’s shooting down an Indian fighter jet and capturing the enemy’s pilot was a victory.

Surprisingly, the former Speaker has apparently stood by his words, arguing that certain factors were at play that caused Pakistan to announce the release of Abhinandan within hours after capturing him.

Haroon Hayder

