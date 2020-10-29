These Are the Authorized COVID-19 Test Labs for International Passengers

Most countries worldwide have mandated for passengers to produce a negative COVID-19 screening report before boarding flights.

To facilitate passengers in this regard, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released a list of authorized laboratories for each of PIA’s international destinations.

The list suggests that the passengers traveling to Dubai and Sharjah have to bring along a COVID screening report from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and Aga Khan laboratories, whereas Excel Lab, Shifa Lab, and Advanced Lab have been authorized for the passengers traveling to Abu Dhabi.

Doha-bound passengers need to produce a test report from Excel Lab, Aga Khan Lab, and Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre.

Similarly, Gerry’s Lab and Shaukat Khanum Lab reports are accepted for Kuwait flights.

Passengers traveling to any destinations in China have to produce a negative PCR report from Advanced Lab, Children Hospital, Shifa International Hospital, or Maroof International Hospital.

Moreover, Excel Lab, Aga Khan Lab, Dr. Essa Laboratory, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, and Shifa Labs are authorized for Saudi Arabia, and Canada.

For details about other accepted labs for different destinations visit PIA travel advisory webpage.