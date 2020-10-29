Two Auto Industry Veterans Sign MoU to Start EV Manufacturing in Pakistan

In a recent report shared by Automark, it has been revealed that two veteran automotive concerns have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up an Electric Vehicles (EV) and Electric Batteries Manufacturing/Assembly Plant at Karachi.

The companies in question, are Wah Nobel Group of Companies and Sheikh Zia-ul-Haq & Sons (PVT) LTD. Reportedly, the project is set to commence in 2022 and will deal with the manufacturing and assembling of various electric buses and their parts, including batteries.

ALSO READ

Toyota Indus Motors Posts Massive Growth in Profits Yet Again

This is yet another major step forward in the direction of introducing electric transport to the country.

A couple of days ago, an MoU signing ceremony took place between the Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and the CEO of a European Electric Bus Manufacturing Company EGV. The minister told the media that the said manufacturer will invest $4 billion to set up an electric bus manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Also 2 months ago, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service also formed an alliance with Skywell Automobile, a Chinese automaker, to introduce electric buses in Pakistan. The minister told the media that the electric buses will start running on Pakistani roads by the end of 2020. In the same session, the minister announced that the federal government will import 120 electric buses before the end of 2020 and that the local manufacturing of the electric buses will begin by 2021.