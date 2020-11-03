Here are the Updated Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Standings After Round 2

After four days of exhilarating cricket, the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy came to a conclusion with two matches ending in a result while one match ended in a draw.

Northern bounced back from their loss in the first round by defeating defending champions, Central Punjab, convincingly. Northern wrapped up the match within three days by securing a nine-wicket victory. Northern captain, Nauman Ali, picked up 11 wickets in the match, with seven wickets in the second innings.

Southern Punjab won their second match in a row after defeating Balochistan by 4 wickets in a thrilling encounter. Southern Punjab’s leg spinner, Zahid Mehmood, picked up 7 wickets in the match, while Balochistan captain, Yasir Shah, picked up 9 wickets in a losing cause.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa luckily managed a draw against Sindh. Chasing a target of 289, KP were struggling at 96/7 as the umpires called off the final day’s play. Sindh’s off-spinner, Ashiq Ali, picked up 11 wickets in the match, with 5 wickets in the first innings and 6 in the second.

Updated QeA Trophy Points Table

Here is the table after the conclusion of the second round: