Tecno Announces Launch Date for Camon 16

Smartphone brand Tecno has announced the launch date for its ‘camera phone’ Camon 16 on all social media platforms. The phone’s virtual launch event is happening on November 3, 2020, at 8 pm on the official Facebook page of Tecno Mobile.

Apart from Tecno’s official Facebook page, the live launch will also be broadcast on the official Facebook page of ProPakistani. The virtual launch will let the viewers see detailed specifications of the new Smartphone and interact with its features.

Camon 16’s 6 upgraded photography features are powered by TAIVOS technology. Earlier in March 2020, Tecno unpacked Camon 15 in its first-ever virtual event hosted by Pakistan’s renowned actress and host Juggan Kazim. The launch was broadcast on Tier-1 TV and more than 13 social media channels on YouTube and Facebook.

Later, Tecno collaborated for the first time with BOL TV for the virtual launch of Spark 6 via game show “Asay Chalay Ga”. Spark 6 virtual launch was also aired on Tecno’s official page.

There is a surprise for all the Tecno fans and a chance to win a Camon 16 smartphone by watching the whole live broadcast, sharing the live video on feed, and tagging at least 3 of the friends with the hashtags #Camon16 and #TecnoMobilePakistan.