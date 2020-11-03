Zong Brings World-Famous Turkish Chef CZN Burak to Pakistan

Cellular and digital services provider Zong has once again brought Pakistan into positive global limelight by hosting the world-famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir in Pakistan. Burak’s sought-after visit is one of the ways Zong brings its slogan ‘Aik Nyaa Khwab’ to life by helping Pakistanis meet their favorite chef and realizing their dream.

Popular as CZN Burak on social media, Ozdemir is a Turkish chef and a restaurateur of global renown. He is best known for making gigantic-sized portions of Turkish and Middle Eastern foods as well as everyday foods like burgers and hot dogs. Burak enjoys a huge following in Pakistan as elsewhere in the world.

“We don’t leave a stone unturned when it comes to turning the positive spotlight to Pakistan,” said Zong’s official spokesperson. “Burak’s visit will bring the Pakistani masses face to face with this culinary wizard who has amassed an enormous Pakistani following in the past few years. Plus, the visit will also contribute to strengthening the ties of immortal friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.”

Chef CZN Burak will be traveling across different Pakistani cities, meeting locals, and sharing amazing culinary experiences. Throughout his visit, Burak will stay connected with the Pakistani fans and his loved ones back in Turkey via Zong’s powerful network.

Besides leading the country’s digital transformation and reducing the connectivity and digital inclusion gaps, Zong has also actively contributed to enhancing Pakistan’s global repute. The company brought the cricket sensation and World Cup 2019 winner, Jason Roy, to Pakistan in October last year.

Moreover, in May 2020, Zong brought the international supermodel Polina Chepurnova together with Atif Aslam for a new TVC campaign titled #humhainone. The campaign spread a message of hope, optimism, and unity while highlighting Pakistan as the world’s number one travel destination through a unique blend of cultural heritage, traditional music, and the openhearted hospitality of the people of Pakistan.