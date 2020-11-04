CPEC Committee Highlights the Need for Stronger Coordination Among Stakeholders

The 26th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held on Monday under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Arbab.

The Chairman, while highlighting the importance of provinces and regions, remarked that CPEC is aimed at developing every part of the country as it is the project for the whole of the country, and provinces and regions are its key drivers.

In this respect, there is greater need and urgency that the issues and grievances of provinces and regions be resolved timely and their prudent proposals in overall CPEC projects be incorporated as well.

In light of this, the Committee instructed that Federal Government, Provinces and regions with their strongest coordination need to develop joint frameworks and keep every stakeholder on board. This is how Pakistan as a country can yield the benefits of CPEC and enhance social as well as economic standards of every Pakistani to an excellent level.

The Chairman further directed the concerned departments, divisions and concerned quarters to ensure timely fulfillment of the commitments made in 9th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, remove undue anomalies with regard to release of funds and meet the given timelines of all projects pertaining to infrastructure, energy, industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development and ensure maximum coordination to propose development projects for the forthcoming 10th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting.

The Committee was briefed by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, Secretary of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Secretary of Ministry of Railways, National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman, Power Division Additional Secretary, Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Managing Director, Ministry of Maritime Affairs Joint Secretary, KP Transport Secretary, Government of AJK Additional Chief Secretary, Balochistan Energy Department Project Director, and Chief Economists of Government of Sindh and Government of Punjab, regarding detailed progress report on Development projects as well as commitments made in the 9th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting and proposed Development Projects for the forthcoming 10th JCC meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Umer Aslam Khan, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Zahid Akram Durrani and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.