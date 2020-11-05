FBR to Check Afghan Transit Cargo Seals at Chamman Railway Station

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed customs officials to conduct seal verifications of the Afghan Transit cargo/containers at the Azakhel/Chaman railway stations before cross border transportation to Afghanistan.

The FBR has introduced draft amendments in the Customs Rules 2001 through a notification S.R.O./177172020 issued here on Thursday.

Sources told Propakistani that the FBR has taken the decision to prevent any incident of missing container or theft/stealing of transit goods destined to Afghanistan at the Azakhel/Chaman railway stations.

The proposed customs rules stated that on the arrival of AT cargo at Azakhel/Chaman railway stations regarding forward transit containers, the railway staff (Terminal Operator) shall gate in the ‘WeBÓC’ system via their user ID allotted to them for

this purpose. After gate in by the railway staff, the customs staff shall conduct seal verification within the system through their user ID.

Upon completion of the foregoing steps, the railway staff shall perform the role of landing and taking over the container to second Bonded Carrier for safe transportation to the exit station for cross border by the concemed customs staff.