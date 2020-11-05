Petroleum Sales Reach a Record 2 Year High

According to the latest numbers, 1.7 million tons of petroleum products were sold in October, amounting to the highest sales volume in 2 years. Compared to the previous month, the sales increased by 11 percent, whereby 1.52 million tons of petroleum products were sold.

The rise in the sales volume is largely due to the easing of lockdown and the resumption of economic activities across the country. A significant 43 percent rise in the demand for high-speed diesel was also reported.

The sales of diesel were 0.67 million tons in October as compared to 0.47 million tons in September, which resulted in it being the most sold petroleum product during October.

The demand for petrol improved by only 7 percent and 0.69 million tons of petrol was sold during October and 0.64 million tons in September.

Furthermore, the demand for furnace oil reportedly fell by 22 percent with 0.29 million tons in sales during October compared to 0.37 million tons in September. Furnace oil is mainly used as a power source for oil-based power plants.

Within the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Hascol Petroleum Limited reported the highest improvement in the Month on Month (MoM) sales figures, recording a 32 percent MoM increase. Shell Pakistani Limited ranked second with a record of a 22 percent MoM increase in sales, followed by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) which recorded a 10 percent MoM increase.