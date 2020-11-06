Xiaomi Launches the Affordable Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition

Xiaomi has launched its latest notebook that is focused on individuals who are either working from home or attending online lessons amidst the ongoing global pandemic. The notebook is a toned-down variant of the Mi Notebook 14 launched in June this year and comes with the moniker Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition.

Design and Display

The laptop comes with an all-aluminum body and weighs around 1.5 kgs. It is built around a 14-inch IPS LCD panel and features a webcam positioned at the top bezel, unlike the previously launched Mi Notebook 14.

Internals and Storage

The notebook is powered by Intel’s 10th Generation Core i3-10110U (2.1 GHz dual-core, boost up to 4.1 GHz) CPU. However, it does not come with a discreet GPU, so users have to rely on the built-in UHD Graphics 620. The device is only available in one memory configuration featuring 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB of SATA SSD.

Other Features

The whole package is fueled by a 46Wh battery promising about 10 hours of normal usage with support for fast charging. According to Xiaomi, the device can charge up to 50% in just 35 minutes.

Other important features include a dust-protected keyboard with scissor switches, DTS-tuned stereo loudspeakers, Mi band connectivity, an HDMI port, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and Availability

The modest notebook is available for sale at a $470 price tag.