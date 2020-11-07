LHC Reprimands DC Lahore For Not Handling Smog Situation Properly

A petition was recently made to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against authorities who were not taking environmental issues seriously despite a continuous increase in smog in the city. The LHC summoned Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muddassir Riaz Malik and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director-General (PDMA DG) Khurram Shahzad regarding the case.

The LHC directed the DC and PDMA DG to take the matter seriously and stated that public functionaries would be issued contempt orders if they failed to obey its orders.

Judge Shahid Karim was unimpressed by the performances of the DC and PDMA DG and remarked that desperate measures should have been taken to tackle the situation.

Referring to the actions against industrial units and vehicular emissions, Judge Karim added that the government had failed to perform its duties and that necessary steps were taken only after the orders of the court.

The judge also rejected the request of the Brick Kiln Owners Association’s counsel to reconsider the order of closing down the industry due to the prevalent smog situation. He also imposed heavy fines for two FIRs registered against the burning of crops and violations of environmental laws.

Judge Karim has ordered the DC and PDMA DG to take serious actions for the smog situation and has adjourned the meeting until 12 November.