Oppo’s Under-Display Smartphone Camera Gets Leaked Again

Oppo first showed off its under-display camera technology in December last year during the Future Technology Conference in 2019 in Shenzen, China. Almost a year later, another prototype of Oppo’s under-display camera phone has leaked online, flaunting a tall full-screen display.

Chinese phone maker ZTE has already released the world’s first under-display camera phone commercially, though the camera lacks in terms of quality since it’s the first of its kind. Oppo’s technology, on the other hand, may bring improvements in this regard.

Like most other under-display camera phones showcased so far, Oppo’s iteration also features a full-screen design without any notches or punch-holes. The image does not show the back of the device, but a patent published by Oppo earlier showing a similar Smartphone indicated that the phone could have a circular primary camera similar to the Oppo Reno Ace 2 and 3.

Other companies such as Xiaomi are also working on the same technology, though we are yet to see a prototype from the company. In any case, we don’t expect to see a Xiaomi device featuring an under-display camera until next year, and the same applies to Oppo as well.

