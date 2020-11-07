Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 875 Shows Up On Geekbench

Qualcomm’s first 5nm SoC, the Snapdragon 875, is expected to be announced by the end of the year and will be powering flagship devices in 2021. Ahead of its release, a Xiaomi device has been seen featuring the upcoming SoC, meaning that it could only be a future flagship, likely the Xiaomi Mi 11.

The device is codenamed “Haydn” and has the model number M2012K11C. The CPU on this handset is clocked at 1.8GHz, 2.42GHz, and 2.84GHz. Earlier leaks have shown that the Snapdragon 875’s configuration is as follows.

1x Cortex-X1 clocked at 2.84GHz.

3x Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.42GHz.

4x Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.8GHz.

Reports have also shown that the GPU on this SoC will be the Adreno 660, which is the same as this listing for the unnamed Xiaomi device. Other than that, it is running on Android 11, which should be obvious, and the variant has 5GB RAM and much better benchmark scores than the Snapdragon 865.

The listing reveals no other details regarding the Xiaomi Mi 11, but some other reports have said that it could be a test prototype for the Mi 11. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship is also expected to be one of the first devices to feature the Snapdragon 875.

More details are likely to surface as 2021 draws near.