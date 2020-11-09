Sania Mirza Arrives in Pakistan For PSL Playoffs

Renowned Indian tennis star and spouse Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza, has arrived in Pakistan to watch her husband in action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs scheduled between November 14 and 17, in Karachi.

Mirza will be rooting for Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar Zalmi. There’s no word on how long she will stay in Pakistan.

The former Pakistan captain is the highest run-scorer for Zalmi this year, along with his teammate Haider Ali. Both have both accumulated 239 runs this season, with the knockout stage yet to begin.

Currently, Zalmi are at the fourth spot after barely making it to the final four. Peshawar will have to win two games to qualify for the final.

Malik, who is the first Asian cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, can assist his team in the process. He is only the third cricketer after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to have reached this milestone.