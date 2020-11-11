Pakistan to Get its First Winter Spell of Rain & Snowfall This Week

Met Office informed that a westerly weather system is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Friday and expected to persist in upper parts till Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from Friday to Monday.

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Kurram and Kashmir from Friday to Sunday. Bhakkar, Layyah, Bannu and D. I. Khan will witness rainfall from Friday (night) to Saturday.

Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from Saturday to Monday (morning).

Rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over hills) is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah from Friday (night) to Saturday. Murree and Galliyat regions are also likely to receive first winter snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.

