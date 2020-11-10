First Winter Rains to Benefit Wheat Crop Forecast For Weekend

The first winter rains and snowfall in the upper parts of the country have been forecast for during the weekend, said the Met Office.

This rainfall will be beneficial for the sowing of the wheat crop in the rain-fed areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that a westerly weather system is likely to approach the western and upper parts of the country from Friday and is expected to persist in the upper parts until Monday.

The Met Office said that under the influence of this weather system:

Rain with snowfall is expected over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan from Friday to Monday.

Rain and thunderstorms (with snowfall over the hills) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Kurram, and Kashmir from Friday to Sunday, and in Bhakkar, Layyah, Bannu, and DI Khan from Friday (night) and Saturday.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Lahore Saturday through Monday (morning).

Rain and thunderstorms (with light snowfall over the hills) are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, and Qila Abdullah from Friday (night) to Saturday.

Murree and Galliyat are likely to receive their first winter snowfall on either Saturday or Sunday.