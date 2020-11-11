Parliamentary Committee Defers CPEC Bill Over Legal Complications

The 13th meeting of the Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was held today under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA), Junaid Akbar.

The Committee discussed ‘The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ in the meeting. The Committee preferred clause-by-clause reading with an explanation of each clause.

During the discussion, it was pointed out that an earlier ordinance upon the same subject was withdrawn by the government. Hence, the instant bill was introduced. The Committee also deliberated the legal intricacies that would come into effect under the circumstance of the ordinance being withdrawn.

The Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, assured to brief the Committee in the next meeting regarding the capacity and law under which Chairman CPEC is performing his duties.

During the discussion regarding clause 23 of the Bill, members of the Committee requested some time to reconsider and confer before coming to a decision. As a result, the Committee unanimously recommended that the Bill be deferred until the next meeting.

The Committee also recommended a grant of development projects to all members of the Committee without discrimination based on party affiliation.

The MNAs attending the meeting included Sher Akbar Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nawab Sher, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Imran Khattak, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Naveed Dero, Syed Agha Rafiullah, and Abdul Shakoor along with senior officers from the Ministry.