Zong 4G makes ‘My Zong App’ More User-Friendly with Exciting New Features

With the commitment to lead digital innovation and provide cutting edge services to digitally savvy customers, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication company, Zong 4G, has upgraded its popular My Zong App (MZA) with several new and exciting features.

The new features on MZA include the Zong Club Family Bundle, Balance Share (Yaari Load) service, Huawei Instant Games Portal under Zong Games, Usage notifications, Balance\Bundle Expiry alerts to stay updated in real-time and a 200 MBs daily free data offer for the new users of the famed all-in-one My Zong App.

“Zong has been in a relentless pursuit of excellence in service and digital empowerment, the My Zong App is a key contributor to the company’s effective handling of evolving customer needs in the digital realm,” shares Zong spokesperson. “We aim to make MZA an all-in-one customer portal and equip users with the best-in-class customer experience through innovative offerings and services.”

The new and enhanced My Zong App also makes all important functions way more accessible through a visibly improved main dashboard design. The app has also been optimized for much better performance and speed, relative to the previous build.

In July 2020, the company introduced a new and improved version of MZA. Keeping a close eye on the requirements and feedback of its valued users, Zong added several great new features, such as exclusive discounts, daily rewards, detailed postpaid billing, infotainment portals, widgets, and more.

Having a solid belief in innovation and customer-centricity, Zong 4G is geared to meet the needs of its customers in the most innovative and novel ways. As the trend of using digital channels for making payments and purchasing services gains momentum in the COVID-19 world, MZA’s one-stop-shop presents an efficient and well-timed solution.