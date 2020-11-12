CPEC Committee to Organize a Regional Dialogue to Enhance Investment and Trade

Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is organizing a regional dialogue on November 13, 2020, in Peshawar on the role of the Parliament in enhancing investment, trade, and people-to-people exchanges under CPEC.

This regional dialogue is the first in a series of dialogues that would be held in all four provincial capitals along with Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, will chair this regional dialogue as the Chief Guest. Chief Minister KPK, Mehmood Khan, Federal Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistant to PM, Arbab Shahzad, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Sher Ali Arbab, will also participate in the dialogue.

Parliamentarians, representatives of the Provincial Government, delegates of the Diplomatic community, envoys of Industrial and economic sectors along with intellectuals, members of civil society, and media have also been invited to participate.

The dialogue is being supported by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (Pakistan) and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment.

Three thematic sessions will also be held to deliberate upon the opportunities of tourism, trade, and investment to be generated by the ongoing projects of CPEC in KPK.

The recommendations from the dialogues would be implemented to improve the efficacy of CPEC projects in the province.