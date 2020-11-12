Punjab to Launch Green Electric Buses Across Lahore

A special meeting for Punjab’s transport sector under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, was reportedly held yesterday, in which he formally approved the proposed plan for the running of Green Electric Buses across Lahore.

The session was attended by the Provincial Minister for Transport, Jahanzeb Kachchi; the Secretary Transport; transport specialists; and other concerned officials who were directed by Buzdar to take the necessary steps for the feasible execution of the project.

ALSO READ

Lahore Traffic Police Fines Over 30,000 Smoke Emitting Vehicles to Eliminate Smog

Buzdar also formally approved the plan to recruit Transport Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Sergeants in Punjab to ensure the proper check and balance of Punjab’s transport sector.

Speaking about the project, Buzdar added that the buses will run on six routes which will collectively be 103 kilometers long. He added that the Lahore Transport Company will be transformed into the Punjab Transport Company and that the buses will be functional in other cities under a public-private partnership.

ALSO READ

Lahore’s Residents And Industrialists Protest Against Ravi Riverfront Project

Buzdar remarked that the purpose of this state-of-the-art facility will be for the benefit of the people and that this initiative will greatly reduce Lahore’s pollution and smog.

He added that electric buses will also be introduced in Faisalabad and other divisions, and that the facility will run for the first time in Koh-e-Sulayman.

Buzdar reportedly also directed the attendees to improve the cleaning arrangements at the Orange Line Metro Train route stations and of its trains, and stressed that there would be no compromise on it.