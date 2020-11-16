Here’s How Much Hafeez is Losing by Choosing Pakistan Over LPL

Mohammad Hafeez is set to lose a huge amount of money as he wasn’t able to take part in Lanka Premier League. Hafeez was set to sign with Lanka Premier League outfit Colombo Kings but the deal wasn’t able to get through due to scheduling conflicts.

Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand will coincide with the Lanka Premier League, hence Hafeez would not be able to take part in the league. It is reported that Hafeez was set to earn Rs. 10 million for his contract with the franchise.

According to sources, Hafeez requested PCB to allow him to participate in the Lanka Premier League for a few matches before joining up with the Pakistan squad in New Zealand, but his request was denied. PCB said that according to the New Zealand government’s rules, every entrant will have to spend 2 weeks in quarantine due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and no exception can be made.

Hafeez, who is not centrally contracted to PCB, was under no obligation to play for his national side, but as the T20 World Cup is fast approaching, Hafeez decided to prefer the national team over franchise cricket.

During Pakistan’s tour of England, Hafeez was paid the same amount of money (Rs. 202,950 per match) as a C-category centrally contracted player. Hafeez was brilliant throughout the T20I series against England, scoring 155 runs, including 2 half-centuries in the 2 innings he played. He was also named as the man of the series.

Hafeez has been in exceptional form in recent months, guiding Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever PSL final. He played a crucial role in Lahore’s victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Eliminator on Saturday.