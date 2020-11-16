Samsung Smart Monitors Give You TV-Like Functionality for Cheap

In the wake of smart TVs becoming commonplace, Samsung is changing the game with a Smart Monitor that it claims is the first to combine over the top media services, mobile connectivity, and remote PC capabilities.

In terms of appearance, it is no different from an ordinary monitor, but it boots Samsung’s Tizen OS, which is the company’s TV OS. It can connect to WiFi and stream HDR10 content through apps such as Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube, Hulu, etc without needing any extra hardware.

Not only that, but it can also connect a mouse and keyboard via Bluetooth and connect to Office 365 as well without needing any additional hardware. Samsung Galaxy phones can easily be mirrored on the screen via Samsung DeX, or by tapping the phone to the top-right edge of the monitor via NFC.

The Smart Monitor has a remote control but also has support for voice assistants including Bixby 2.0, Alexa, and Google Assistant. AirPlay 2 compatibility allows you to easily cast Apple devices on the screen as well.

As for ports, there is a USB C port (capable of DisplayPort video, data transfer, and power up to 65W), two HDMI 2.0 ports, and three USB A ports.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 with FHD resolution, sized at 27-inches, will cost $230 and the 32-inch monitor will go for $28o. There is also a 32-inch 4K variant set with a retail price of $400. These are set to release in December.