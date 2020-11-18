Here’s How Things Unfolded in PSL 5 Final [Photos]

After 7 and a half months, the fifth edition of PSL came to a conclusion with Karachi Kings defeating arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in a highly anticipated final. Both the teams were aiming to win their first PSL trophy and ultimately Karachi triumphed through some accurate bowling and a brilliant batting display by Babar Azam.

Lahore Qalandars’ performance in the final was disappointing after lighting up the tournament in the early parts of the tournament. Their batting didn’t click on the day and although the bowlers did put up a fight, the total was too small to defend.

ALSO READ

These Are the Best Performers from PSL 2020

Let’s have a look at the final in pictures:

The two head coaches share a laugh prior to the start of the match.

The players entered the ground in some style.

Lahore batted first and got off to a solid start. Fakhar and Tamim put up 68 for the first wicket in 10 overs.

Umaid Asif struck with Tamim’s wicket and celebrated in his usual ‘Ironman’ style.

Umaid got Fakhar next in the same over, tilting the momentum towards Karachi. Lahore fell to 69-2 suddenly.

Karachi bowled impressively, restricting Lahore to a miserly 134/7.

Karachi looked in control from the start as Sharjeel and Babar got off to a flyer.

Lahore picked up 2 wickets in succession, sending Sharjeel Khan and Alex Hales back to the pavilion.

Babar was unstoppable though, bringing up yet another half-century.

Samit Patel and Dilbar Hussain were brilliant with the ball.

Haris Rauf tried his best to stage a comeback with 2 wickets in 2 balls, celebrating the wickets in style.

But it was a little too late as Babar Azam and Imad Wasim finished it off for Karachi Kings.

ALSO READ

Official: Full-Strength England Team Will Tour Pakistan Next Year

Karachi lifted their first-ever PSL title.

The best batsman of the tournament, man of the match, and man of the tournament with his trophies.

Coach Wasim Akram with his 2nd PSL title.

Captain Imad Wasim led from the front in the tournament and won his first PSL title.

Images credits: @LahoreQalandars and @KarachiKingsAry