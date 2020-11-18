Oppo Find X3 Will Feature Improved HDR And Color Calibration

At its INNO Day conference, the Chinese Smartphone maker Oppo announced that its Find X3 series coming out next year would be accompanied by the latest Full-path Color Management System.

This new full-path system covers everything related to images, from capturing them to storing and displaying them with full DCI-P3 gamut coverage and 10-bit color depth.

According to the announcement, Oppo has developed algorithms and used hardware that focuses on preserving the images’ fidelity, especially while performing multi-frame noise reduction, distortion correction, and “perceptual extreme super-resolution.”

One of this new system’s key features is that it comes with support for Digital Overlap (DOL) HDR sensors. Unlike the typical HDR sensors used in other smartphones, the DOL HDR captures multiple exposures simultaneously. This removes the need to correct images for moving objects.

Once captured, these images are stored in HEIF format, which supports 10-bit color depth. For comparison, JPEG’s support is limited to 8-bit. 10-bit images have smoother gradients and can hold up during editing.

As far as displaying the images is concerned, Oppo claims that the phones will use a screen calibration procedure to bring the color accuracy of its screens to around 0.4 JNCD. There are algorithms in place to ensure that the image’s color gamut is adjusted to match that of the display, DCI-P3, with a D65 white point.

The company is currently working with Zhejiang University to develop tests and solutions that will make images easy to view for people with color blindness. Each user will be able to calibrate their display for the best results.