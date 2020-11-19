Samsung Shuts Down its Research Facility Due to a Coronavirus Case

With people around the world grappling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it almost seems like history is repeating itself. The world is going back into quarantine, and industries are shutting down again.

Yesterday, Samsung Electronics announced that it would be temporarily shutting down one of its research centers located in Suwon after a positive case of the COVID-19 infection surfaced.

To break the chain and prevent the virus from spreading further, the South Korean company has asked its employees to work from home for the next week. Similarly, LG, another South Korean company, recently reported a positive case of coronavirus at its own research facility in Seoul.

Samsung has announced that it will cooperate with the authorities and will follow all the SOPs put in place to curb the virus from spreading further. In the coming week, Samsung will sanitize the entire building and test every worker who was in contact with the employee that tested positive. Reportedly, this is the second case of coronavirus infection in the same facility. The first case surfaced around five months ago.

Samsung’s decision is pretty smart, considering the virus is highly contagious. The company has been resilient when it comes to adapting to the new normal. Samsung did not lose a lot of revenue either and has reported the highest ever quarterly earnings in Q3 2020 when most companies were scrambling to stay afloat amidst the pandemic.