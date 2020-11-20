Award-Winning Pakistani Student Invents ‘Pain-Free’ Needles

A Pakistani student has been conferred with the Global Pediatric Research Investigator Award by Nature, the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journal.

According to details, Mir Ibrahim Sajid, a medical student at the Agha Khan University (AKU), has been recognized for his invention of pain-free needles.

The invention of the 21-year-old has passed all laboratory tests and awaits clinical trials.

In a blog for Nature, Ibrahim, while recalling the source of motivation behind his invention, penned:

Being the eldest of the three sons to a gastroenterologist physician and a maxillofacial surgeon, a large part of my summer vacations and leisure time was spent in hospitals. Having seen children in pain and refusing treatment, all while living through the above myself, during cannulation and blooddrawing procedures, I took it upon myself to ﬁnd a solution to trypanophobia.

