Babar Azam Not Afraid of Losing Captaincy

Babar Azam spoke to the media before Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, saying that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promised a longer run as an all-format captain irrespective of the results.

He added that the PCB has supported him throughout his career and that he is grateful for being nominated the new captain of the Test side.

ALSO READ

Shahid Afridi Eyeing a Future Role in PCB

Azam said that he has learned a lot in limited-overs cricket and that senior players like Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed have played a crucial part in his development as a player and captain. He mentioned that he is still learning as a captain and is getting used to its additional pressure.

“The real joy of cricket is playing under pressure. I enjoy playing cricket. I am not threatened that I will be removed if we lose against New Zealand. I have been given complete confidence from the management and a free hand in decision-making,” he said.

Azam remarked that he is hopeful of a good outcome against New Zealand and the confidence of the Pakistani team is very high after winning the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe.

He added that the team is in high spirits and that all the players have a good camaraderie that enables them to perform at such a high-level.

ALSO READ

PSL 2016-2020: The Entire Stat Collection of the Best PSL Performances

Azam also acknowledged the role of the former coach, Mickey Arthur, in his career. He said that he had initially performed poorly in Test cricket and Arthur had given him both ample opportunities and the confidence to prove his mettle.

He concluded the media talk by saying that he is looking forward to an exciting tour of New Zealand and will try his best to perform well throughout the series.