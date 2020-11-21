Poco M3’s Design Leaks Before Launch

Xiaomi’s sub-company Pocophone is set to unveil its latest mid-range device, the Poco M3 soon. We saw the first renders of the device yesterday through 91mobiles and now tipster Ishan Agarwal has teamed up with MySmartPrice to give us a better look at the upcoming mid-ranger.

The renders show that the Poco M3 will have a unique camera module with Poco branding next to it. This is a design we also saw on the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. There will also be three different color options, Blue, Black, and Yellow and the rear panel will be textured. The primary camera setup includes three lenses and an LED flash.

The display will have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and minimal surrounding bezels. The fingerprint sensor appears to be mounted on the power button.

Expected Specifications

The Poco M3 is expected to have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and will boot MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. The rear camera will feature a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide unit. There will be a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It will go official on November 24 in Europe but will debut as a Redmi Note 9 phone in China on November 26.