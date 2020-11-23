Malik, Amir, Hafeez and Wahab Get Special Package from PCB Despite No Contract

Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz are going to receive the same match fees as a category A player despite not being centrally contracted by PCB. The senior cricketers made a request to PCB prior to the series against Zimbabwe that they should be granted the same match fees as a category A player due to their seniority.

Earlier PCB announced their decision that every player that is not centrally contracted to PCB will receive match fees equivalent to a category C player.

PCB spokesperson said, “The four players made a logical and reasonable request to the PCB prior to the Zimbabwe series.”

“The PCB, taking into consideration their seniority and accepting that their request has merit, agreed to pay their match fees in accordance with Category A scales for all matches they will play from the series against Zimbabwe until 30 June 2021,” he added.

Hafeez and Malik have not been granted central contracts by the PCB since 2019, while Amir and Wahab were relegated to category C last year, before being axed from the list this year due to their unavailability in all three formats.

Hafeez and Malik announced their retirement from Tests and ODIs and are only eligible for T20Is, while Amir and Wahab have only retired from red-ball cricket.

Malik and Amir were not part of Pakistan’s squad for the series against Zimbabwe and have not been picked in the 35-man squad for the tour of New Zealand as well.