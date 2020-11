Prime Minister Imran Khan has disclosed that faith enabled him to get through challenging times in life.

The premier disclosed this in a recent Instagram post in which he can be seen praying on the lawn of the PM Office Islamabad.

In recent days, the PM has shared pictures on Instagram, portraying both his current and past lives.

A similar post was shared a few days ago.

In the post, the premier penned that the greatest blessing faith gave him was that it had “liberated” him from his fears.