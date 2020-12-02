Fawad Chaudhry Suggests a New Career For MDCAT Students

Posted 3 seconds ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, took to Twitter, advising students to reconsider their aspirations for a medical profession. He recommended biotech as the next best profession to pursue, given its progress with artificial intelligence in recent years.

125,000 aspiring candidates appeared in the medical admission tests on Sunday across the country. Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) VP, Barrister Ali Raza, said in a statement that 138 students who returned COVID-positive reports before the test date have been scheduled to take their MDCAT on 13th December.

I asked the students about COVID-19 SOPs implementation and syllabus and they said they were satisfied with the PMC’s measures. They are hopeful of good results.

The Commission is currently working on a new information system that will distribute relevant information to concerned individuals in real-time, according to sources close to the PMC.

Results for MDCAT 2020 will be finalized in just over a week, according to sources close to PMC.

