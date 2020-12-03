NZ Tour: More Pakistani Players Test COVID-19 Positive

In yet another unfortunate development, two more players of the Pakistan cricket squad touring New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the 54-man squad has jumped up to 10.

According to PCB, of the 10 positive cases, 2 were deemed historic and allowed to observe isolation period on the same floor as the other members of the Pakistan squad.

While confirming the latest cases, a spokesperson for the New Zealand Health Ministry said Day 9 swabs from the Pakistan team members, who have tested negative for COVID-19 so far, will be taken today.

Led by captain Babar Azam, the Pakistan team had landed in Christchurch on 24 November. The visitors are observing the two-week mandatory quarantine required by the New Zealand government and haven’t been able to train since then.

Pakistan is set to take on New Zealand in 2 Tests and 3 T20s, with the tour set to formally begin with a T20 on 18 December.