Zong 4G Introduces Saudi Arabia International Roaming Offer

Zong 4G has introduced an international roaming offer for customers traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The offer is in continuation of Zong 4G’s industry-leading international roaming solutions to help Pakistanis stay connected with friends and family back home on their travels abroad.

Through the offer, Zong 4G’s prepaid customers can get 35 minutes and 1 GB of data at an affordable price of PKR 999 + tax. The extended validity of 90 days also makes Zong’s KSA international roaming bundle better than any other offer currently available in the market.

To subscribe to the offer, Zong’s prepaid customers can dial *4225#, call Zong helpline, or visit Zong’s online shop.

“Saudi Arabia is like a second home to Pakistanis besides being a religious center,” said Zong 4G’s official spokesperson. “Pakistanis frequently travel to KSA for work, or for Hajj and Umrah. Facilitating their connectivity with their loved ones in Pakistan as they travel is Zong 4G’s priority. We will continue enhancing our roaming portfolio through more innovative products and services for our customers.”

Zong 4G’s international roaming offers have been helping traveling Pakistanis to never lose connection with their friends and family back in the home country. Especially during the first Covid-19 crisis and now amid the pandemic’s second wave, these offers have proven instrumental for traveling Pakistanis.

Prior to the Saudi Arabia bundle, Zong has introduced prepaid roaming offers for China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and other countries.