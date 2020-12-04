Punjab to Get Three New National Parks

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has approved tentative plans to establish three national parks in the province. As per developments, Kallar Kahar, Kehri Morat, and Pibi Rasool are the targeted areas for the establishment of the parks.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, tweeted regarding the development today. In the tweet, she informed that a park spanning across an area of 13,700 acres will be developed in Kallar Kahar. The remaining two parks, namely Kehri Morat National Park and Pibi Rasool National Park, will span across areas of 8,740 acres and 38,874 acres, respectively.

یہ پارکس ماحولیاتی آلودگی کم کرنے، نایاب جنگلی حیات کے تحفظ اور عوام کی تفریح کے علاوہ پنجاب میں ٹورازم کے فروغ میں معاون ثابت ہونگے۔

بزدار حکومت ماحولیاتی تحفظ اور عوامی دلچسپی کے کئی اور منصوبوں پر کام جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 4, 2020

Experts are saying that these parks will help reduce environmental pollution, protect rare species of flora and fauna, and boost tourism in Punjab.

Previously, PM Imran Khan inaugurated the Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit Baltistan as a refuge for endangered wildlife and to promote eco-tourism.

Given the rich biodiversity in different parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these national parks will support rare species like snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Ladakh urial, ibex, markhors, and blue sheep.