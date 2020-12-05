SFA Seals a Factory in Karachi for Selling Expired Chocolate

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Friday raided and sealed the SITE Area Confectionery Factory in Karachi for selling expired chocolates as scrap to destitute households.

ALSO READ

Advertisement

Karachi Traffic Police Reduces Challan After Bribery Incidents

Earlier, the authorities raided a truckload of expired chocolates on the Hub River Road. The expired confectionary was meant for the low-income localities in the Mawach Goth neighborhood. From there they were to be sold at shops and bakeries for local consumption.

According to the food authority officials, the factory owners were involved in the practice of preparing expired chocolates. Along with the poor hygienic condition of the factory, the officials also found expired raw material for chocolate preparation on the premises.

ALSO READ

Sindh to Develop an Online Birth Records Database

A fine of Rs. 300,000 was imposed on the company.