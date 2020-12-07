Brig (R) Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan Appointed as Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board

The federal government has appointed Brigadier (Retd.) Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan as the new Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB).

The Establishment Division notified the appointment of Khan with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The notification stated, ‘the federal government has been pleased to appoint Brig (R) Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan as Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) in SEG-2 scale for three years on contract basis under Cabinet Division with immediate effect and until further order.’

Sources told ProPakistani, that the post of Executive Director, became vacant on July 20, 2020, after completion of its stipulated tenure of 3 years. On the directions of the Prime Minister, the post was advertised in the print media on October 04, 2020. Fifteen applications were received, out of which five candidates were shortlisted and interviewed for the post of Executive Director, FAB.

A Selection Committee, in terms of Regulation 4 and 5 of Part-1 of Chapter-2 of FAB Employees (Service) Regulation, 2014 was constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary Cabinet. The Selection Committee conducted interviews of the shortlisted candidates on November 12, 2020 for the post of Executive Director, A panel of the following five candidates (in order of merit) against the post of Executive Director, FAB was finalized by the Selection Committee:

Brig. (R) Muhammad Tahir Ahmed Khan Brig

Brig Musharraf Khan (retired)

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad

Brig Sajjad Salim (retired)

Imad Memon

The Cabinet Division had proposed Brig Muhammad Tahir Ahmed Khan (retired) as Executive Director FAB.

FAB analyzes and assigns the portions of the radio spectrum to intended wireless users in the country. The board safeguards and monitors the national spectrum to ensure its optimum utilization across Pakistan.

FAB provides professional and judicious spectrum management services driven by strategically aligned processes, technical excellence, and collaborative performance. It envisages becoming a globally renowned radio spectrum management organization.