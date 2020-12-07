CM Balochistan Invites Legendary Cricketers to Train Youngsters in the Province

Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, has pledged to facilitate former cricketers in every possible way in exchange for their cricketing expertise.

While speaking during a show, Kamal called on Pakistan cricket legends, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Inzamam-ul-Haq, to provide their technical expertise to Balochistan to help cricket grow in the province.

The CM said that 33 sports complexes are being built across the province under the Emerging Balochistan initiative.

He added that Balochistan envisions to become a role model for other provinces through the Emerging Balochistan initiative, which consists of numerous unprecedented projects and is aimed at promoting the true image of the province.

When asked about the non-existent representation of Balochistan in cricket, the CM explained that it is because of the lack of cricket grounds featuring turf wickets in the province.

He revealed that the Balochistan government had made unrelenting efforts to host the matches of PSL 5 in Quetta’s Ayub Stadium, adding that the provincial government will continue doing its best in this regard.

He also assured PCB, PSL franchises, and international stars that the Balochistan government will provide world-class facilities if the province is given a chance to host PSL matches.

CM Balochistan also reminded Quetta Gladiators’ owner, Nadeem Omar, his promise of building a state-of-the-art cricket academy in Quetta.

In the end, the CM disclosed that the provincial government is in talks with all provinces for organizing national level tournaments of all sports in Balochistan.