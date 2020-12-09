Climate Change to Impact Pakistan’s Agriculture: ADB

Climate change is expected to significantly impact water-dependent sectors in Pakistan, such as agriculture and industry, says Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ADB, in its latest report ‘Climate Change, Coming Soon to a Court Near You: National Climate Change Legal Frameworks in Asia and the Pacific’ stated that Pakistan has faced extreme weather events, including droughts, floods, cyclones, heatwaves, and glacial lake outbursts, which has impacted property, livelihoods, and economic growth. Climate change projections predict average temperature warming in the region to exceed the global mean, affecting the timing and strength of monsoon rainfall.

As of 2015, Pakistan ranked 135th in the world on per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 31st on total GHG emissions. Climate change is expected to significantly impact water-dependent sectors, such as agriculture and industry.

It further stated that Pakistan pledges to reduce as much as 20 percent of its projected GHG emissions by 2030, conditional upon international grant availability. Pakistan also aims to increase forest cover from six percent to ten percent by 2030, including thorough large-scale tree plantation programs.

It stated that Pakistan employs a combination of legislation and policies to address climate change. Most recently, the government passed the Climate Change Act, 2017, to meet Pakistan’s international climate obligations and ensure the adoption of effective adaptation and mitigation policies and programs.

The act created the Pakistan Climate Change Council, led by the Prime Minister, which is responsible for all climate-related tasks. Specifically, the council’s roles include:

Supervising and coordinating enforcement.

Overseeing the implementation of international agreements that concern climate change.

Facilitating the integration of climate change-related concerns into governmental decision-making.

Approving and monitoring the implementation of policies surrounding mitigation and adaptation, including those concerning the Sustainable Development Goals.

Monitoring the implementation of Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan, Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action Framework, and National Communication to the UNFCCC Secretariat.

Overseeing guidelines surrounding biodiversity, habitat, and resource protection.

The Climate Change Act, 2017 also established the Pakistan Climate Change Authority to develop climate-related policies and projects and advise the government on how to implement Pakistan’s international climate change obligations. Another cornerstone climate document is the National Climate Change Policy of 2012.

It seeks to ensure that climate change is mainstreamed in the economically and socially vulnerable sectors of the economy and to steer Pakistan towards climate-resilient development.