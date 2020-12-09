1.8 Million People Filed Their Tax Returns This Year

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received 1.8 million income tax returns with wealth statements till Dec 8, 2020, FBR’s latest compiled data revealed.

During the last year, nearly 2.7 million income tax returns were filed. The FBR has not extended the date for filing of returns.

Previously, a fake income tax circular of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was under circulation. The fake circular stated that the date for filing of income tax returns or Statements for Tax Year 2020 has been extended till January 31, 2021.

The FBR has clarified that the so-called income tax circular no. 20 of 2020 is fake.

